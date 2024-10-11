‘Preso, hindi Senado’: Eyebrows raised over Quiboloy’s senatorial bid

Doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy’s filing of the certificate of candidacy this week earned criticisms on social media.

This comes shortly after the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder turned himself in to the authorities on charges of sex trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, among others.

Pinoys online could not help but express dismay and anger at the senatorial aspirant and the systems that allowed him to file his COC.

“It is high time that Congress should consider drafting a law that would preserve the integrity of the election process,” a Filipino Facebook user said.

“Allowing everyone would disrupt and disregard the very essence of the entire process and thereby taint it with lots of doubts and uncertainties which would indignity its integrity,” he added.

“Circus in Philippine politics!” a different user quipped.

“Just when you thought Dutertes, Villars, Tulfos, & inexperienced celebs filing their COCs was funny, here’s Quiboloy adding more clownery to the ever-ridiculous political circus we’re in.

“Well, karapatan naman nila yan pakapalan na lang talaga ng mukha. BIG challenge sa mga botante. Matuto na sana tayo,” a Pinoy online chimed in.

“We deserve better, but it’s like we’ll be trapped longer, forced to put up with their mess,” a Filipino online posted.

In a post that did numbers on X (formerly Twitter), user @percicen wrote “Preso hindi senado!”

Apollo Quiboloy is not only a nuisance candidate, he is a criminal. Preso hindi senado! pic.twitter.com/2yQ50BEMN8 — MaderPerci 🏳️‍🌈 (@PerciCen) October 8, 2024

“How is he running as a senator when he’s a criminal? Is the Philippines standards really that low???,” a Pinoy user wrote.

“Philippines’ Guilty until proven, and Philippines’ standard for running a position in politics are,

A [natural-born] Filipino Able to read and write Not convicted [of] any crimes (they said Quiboloy is not yet convicted [so] he can still run,” a user replied .

This week, Commission on Elections earlier said Quiboloy may be declared an independent senatorial bet in the 2025 polls after it received two sets of authorized signatories from the Workers’ and Peasants’ Party (WPP).

Lawyer Mark Kristopher Tolentino submitted authorized signatories on Sept. 30, 2024, naming Tolentino and Roberto Pascual, while another group submitted separate list which included Ariel Joseph Arias and lawyers Sonny Matula, Allan Montano and Oscar Morado as authorized signatories for WPP.

Matula also said he does not know any member of WPP with the surname Tolentino.

In a statement, Matula said Quiboloy has no official endorsement from the leadership of WPP and said the evangelist is not a member of the party.

Matula added that a legal action would be taken into Quiboloy’s certificate of nomination and acceptance under the WPP party.

“As the President of WPP, I affirm that I did not sign any CONA for Quiboloy. Furthermore, both the Chair and Senior Vice President have confirmed that they, too, did not authorize or sign such a document,” he said.

Meanwhile, while the celebrity evangelist is now detained in Pasig City jail and not yet convicted, Sen. Risa Hontiveros announced that Senate hearings on Quiboloy’s case are set to continue on October 23.

Hontiveros said more victim survivors came forward to testify, seeking justice.