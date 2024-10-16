US, Philippine forces start military drills amid tension over China’s war games

October 16, 2024
U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Philippine Marines, 3rd Marine Brigade, service members with Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, and Royal Marines with Maritime Liaison Assessment Team, 30th Commando Information Exploitation Group, pose for a photo during costal defense training during KAMANDAG 7 in Kamuning beach, Palawan, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at improving bilateral readiness and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)

MANILA  The armed forces of the United States and Philippines began large-scale joint exercises with key allies on Tuesday that will take place in several areas in the Philippines, including those facing Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The drills, running until Oct. 25, come after China conducted war games around Taiwan on Monday that drew condemnation from the Taipei and U.S. governments.

The military exercises will involve more than 2,000 American troops and Filipino soldiers and personnel and include island-based exercises in amphibious landings, live fire and humanitarian assistance, the Philippine Marine Corps said.

U.S. allies Australia, Britain, Japan and South Korea are joining the exercises, which are taking place while joint naval drills between the Philippines, Washington and four other countries off the coast of northern Luzon are underway.

The armed forces drills are named KAMANDAG, an acronym in Filipino for “Cooperation of the warriors of the sea”.

“KAMANDAG is more than just defence. It is about building trust, fostering cooperation, and reinforcing the partnerships that allow us to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-pacific,” Major General Arturo Rojas, Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, said at the opening.

Rojas added KAMANDAG reflected the strong ties between the Philippines and its allies and a collective will to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

The Philippines and United States, which are bound by a seven-decades-old Mutual Defence Treaty, have been holding joint exercises for decades.

