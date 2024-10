— Tropical storm “Kristine” (International name: Trami) has killed at least 14 people in the Philippines, officials said on Wednesday.

Police colonel Erwin Rebellon, the chief of police of the central city of Naga, said at least 12 people in the city had died from the storm.

Separately, the Bicol regional civil defense office said in an update the two people had died in Palanas town in Masbate and Bagamanoc town in Catanduanes province.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores