Storm Trami lands in Vietnam posing flood risks, toll rises in Philippines

— Storm Trami hit central Vietnam on Sunday, threatening to trigger heavy rains and dangerous floods after leaving a path of destruction in the Philippines.

The Southeast Asian country, with its extended coastline, is prone to storms and floods that often cause significant casualties and property damage.

Rainfall in several parts of provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam is forecast to reach 60 cm (23.6 inches) on Sunday and Monday, according to the national weather forecast agency.

“The risks of floods are high at urban areas from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh provinces,” the agency said.

Heavy rains are also expected to hit the Central Highlands, the country’s key coffee growing area, according to the agency.

After sweeping across the Philippines’ main Luzon island, Trami left large areas submerged under floodwaters, making rescue and relief operations difficult as Manila braces for the impact of incoming storm Kong-rey.

The storm hit the Philippines on Thursday, causing floods and landslides that have left 90 people dead as of Sunday, up from 46 deaths reported on Friday, the disaster agency said.

Ariel Nepomuceno, head of the Office of Civil Defense, said many of these reported deaths were still being validated to confirm the cause of death was directly related to the storm.

Food, water, hygiene and medical supplies are sufficient, however, extensive flooding was hindering relief efforts, with many areas accessible only by boats, Nepomuceno said.

Trami, with wind speeds of up to 88 kph (54.7 mph), made landfall in Hue and Danang. Maximum wind speeds have since weakened to 74 kph (46 mph).

The storm has forced four airports in central Vietnam to temporarily close, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. Among them, the international airport in Danang City will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Sunday until 4:00 a.m. on Monday.

State media reports said Trami’s strong winds downed trees and advertisement boards in Danang.

Last month, typhoon Yagi and the floods it triggered killed more than 300 people and caused property damage of more than $3.3 billion in northern Vietnam.

—Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong