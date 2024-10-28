Pope Francis assures Filipino storm victims of his prayers

VATICAN— As the death toll from tropical storm “Kristine” continues to rise, Pope Francis offered prayers for Filipinos affected by the destruction and flooding.

His remarks at his Oct. 27 Angelus address at the Vatican came as Filipinos appealed for help and their bishops called for solidarity with the affected communities.

As of Sunday, authorities reported that the storm, which triggered floods and landslides, had climbed more than 100, with many still missing.

“I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May the Lord support that people, so full of faith,” the pope said from his window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Kristine rammed into the nation on Oct. 24, forcing over half a million people to flee their homes.

Caritas Philippines has appealed for donations to provide food, potable water, hygiene kits, and other relief supplies to the victims.

Bishops in the hardest-hit Bicol region also urged for aid as many families remain in evacuation centers.