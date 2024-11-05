‘Let culprit be known’: Authorities told after Senate-plated luxury SUV’s EDSA busway violation

Filipinos called for the identification of those behind the EDSA Busway violation after a luxury SUV was seen using the exclusive lane over the weekend.

On Sunday, November 3, a white Cadillac Escalade with a license plate of “7” or “seven” drove through the busway’s northbound lane at Guadalupe Station.

Low-numbered plates in the country are known as protocol plates issued to high-ranking government officials.

The “1” protocol plate is issued to the president, while the “2” plate is issued to the vice president. The Senate president is identified as “3,” while the house speaker is identified as “4.”

The chief justice is given the “5” protocol plate, while Cabinet secretaries are assigned with “6.” The “7” plate, meanwhile, belongs to senators.

Reports said Secretariat Sarah Barnachea of the Department of Transportation-Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (DOTr-SAICT) noticed the SUV’s illegal entry and approached it to apprehend and identify the driver.

The SAICT said that the driver, instead of cooperating, attempted to run over Barnachea and flee.

Another of its officers, Secretariat Reyno, came to her aid after witnessing the driver’s non-compliance.

The driver was asked to stop but they only ignored the request and continued to maneuver the vehicle until it reached an opening in the bus lane barrier, where they managed to escape.

The SAICT said that a passenger in the back seat raised their middle finger to its officers as they fled, calling it “disrespectful behavior.”

Jonathan Gesmundo, executive assistant to the DOTr secretary, said they condemn the actions of the driver and the passenger involved.

“Our officers were simply doing their jobs to maintain order and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. We will work closely with the authorities to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible and hold them accountable for their actions,” he said.

Senate President Chiz Escudero has urged the Land Transportation Office, which issues license plates, to name the “owner-user” of the particular SUV, saying that “the driver violated the law.”

He also said he expects the owner, if proven to be part of the Senate, to “come forward and instruct the person/s driving the vehicle to responsibly face the consequences and of their actions” and “to surrender and present themselves to the authorities accordingly.”

Escudero later said the LTO informed him that the “7” protocol plate used by the SUV was “fake,” adding that the agency told him no such plate was issued for the type of vehicle involved in the incident.

“Hindi dapat magtapos dito ang isyu na ito. Kailangan matukoy ng LTO kung sino ang may-ari ng sasakyan at siguraduhin na mananagot ito sa paglabag ng batas,” the senate president said.

He added that the protocol plates issued to senators do not have any other markings, including years or dates similar to the one spotted on the SUV.

“This particular incident should not go unpunished. Not only was it a violation of multiple laws and traffic rules, it also affects the sanctity of the Senate as an institution,” Escudero said.

As of Tuesday, November 5, the LTO reported that fewer than 30 people in the country own the same car model.

The agency, however, clarified that this figure refers only to registered owners, as it cannot verify unregistered ones.

It is also looking at the conduction sticker seen on the vehicle’s front windshield to identify the owner. The conduction sticker proves that the vehicle was properly procured in the country from a recognized assembler, importer, or distributor.

“We assure the public that a Show Cause Order will be issued to the registered owner and the driver of the SUV involved in the soonest possible time for them to explain the string of violations we already identified based on our existing laws and rules and regulations,” LTO said.

It added that the violations include disregarding traffic signs and having an improper person operate a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, Filipinos called for accountability on the incident and hoped the violator could be identified.

“Let the culprit be known in public,” an online user commented.

“Fake or hindi, sino ang [may] dala ng sasakyan?” another Pinoy wrote.

“Daming paligoy-ligoy. Pwede sabihin kung sino ‘yan eh. Strong and powerful kasi, kaya walang gustong magsalita,” another X user claimed.

“So, who is the [the] owner pls [please], kulang-kulang kayo mag-report ah,” wrote a different user.

Others brought up a 2023 report that claimed Sen. Win Gatchalian‘s father had a white Cadillac Escalade with the protocol plate “7,” used to visit casinos and golf courses.

The senator was asked about this but denied it, saying that the only vehicles with “7” protocol plates in his possession are his Toyota Sequoia and Alphard.

“Ako, wala ako. Wala ako. I have… wala akong ganiyan na sasakyan,” he told reporters.

The EDSA Busway is for the exclusive use of bus carousels traversing the major thoroughfare.

It is also for on-duty ambulances, fire trucks, Philippine National Police vehicles, and service vehicles performing duties for the busway, including construction, security, janitorial and maintenance services.

The exclusive lane can also be used by the country’s highest government officials which are the President, Vice President, the Senate President, the House Speaker, and the Chief Justice.

Penalties for using the busway as an unauthorized vehicle are P5,000 for first-time offenders and P10,000 for second-time offenders.

The driver’s license of the individual involved will also be suspended for one month, with a recommendation to the LTO for revocation.

