Quotes: Global reaction to the US presidential election

Reactions from around the world began trickling in on Wednesday as Fox News projected that Republican Donald Trump had won the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which would all but close off Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ chances of winning the U.S. presidency.

Here are views from financial market participants.

NAYIB BUKELE, PRESIDENT OF EL SALVADOR

“Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump. May God bless and guide you,” Bukele posted on X.

HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN

“on the way to a beautiful victory,” Orban said on Facebook. Orban has openly endorsed former President Trump’s White House bid.

GEERT WILDERS, DUTCH POLITICIAN

“CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA! NEVER STOP, ALWAYS KEEP FIGHTING AND WIN ELECTIONS!,” Wilders said on X.

