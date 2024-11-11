Bishop renews call to halt mining in Eastern Samar on 11th year of Yolanda

On the 11th anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda, a Catholic bishop renewed his call to halt mining operations in the islands off Eastern Samar province.

Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan said Friday that Yolanda’s commemoration challenges the public to “deepen” their commitment to caring for the environment.

“I urge our leaders to reconsider and stop the mining operations in the Islands of Homonhon and Manicani, which threaten our natural resources and the livelihoods of our people,” Varquez said.

More than a decade later, the super typhoon, also known as Haiyan, remains one of the deadliest natural disasters to ever hit the Philippines.

On Nov. 8, 2013, Yolanda made its first landfall in the southernmost town of Guiuan in Eastern Samar, which includes the islands of Manicani and Homonhon.

According to authorities, Yolanda, one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in recorded history, claimed more than 6,300 lives, mostly in the Eastern Visayas region.

The bishop invited the faithful to join him in reflecting on the journey they have traveled together.

The moment is not just a remembrance of the challenges they faced, he said, “but a celebration of the resilience and unity that define us as a diocese and as one People of God.”

“Let this anniversary remind us of our true mission and our true humanity. May we always embody the love of Christ in our actions,” Varquez added.

“Together, may we rise anew, filled with courage and hope for what lies ahead,” he also said.