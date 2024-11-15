Malaysia to protest to Philippines over its new maritime laws

— Malaysia will send a protest note to the Philippines over its new maritime laws due to their overlapping claims in the South China Sea, its deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.

The protest will follow a complaint also from China over the Philippines’ Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, which Manila said was intended to strengthen its maritime claims and bolster its territorial integrity.

Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin said the government has reviewed the reference documents related to the Philippines’ laws and found that they touch upon claims to the Malaysian state of Sabah on Borneo island.

“We will send a protest note today to demonstrate our commitment to defending Sabah’s sovereign rights and the sovereignty of our country,” Mohamad told parliament.

The Philippines’ foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Philippines has a dormant claim to the eastern part of Sabah dating back to colonial times, but official statements on the issue are rare. Its Supreme Court in 2011 ruled that the claim has never been relinquished.

—Reporting by Danial Azhar; Additional reporting by Mikhail Flores in Manila; Editing by Martin Petty