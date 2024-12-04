Philippine Coast Guard says encountered ‘aggressive’ Chinese actions near Scarborough Shoal

December 4, 2024
Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, says Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2024) that the #ChineseCoastGuard fired a water cannon twice at BRP Datu Pagbuaya and "intentionally sideswiped" the vessel in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc. The vessel is on routine maritime patrol to support Filipino fishers in the area. Screenshot via Jay Tarriela/Twitter, courtesy of NTF-WPS)

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Chinese navy and coast guard vessels had taken “aggressive actions” against a routine patrol by it and the fisheries bureau near the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Wednesday.

A Chinese coastguard fired a water cannon at a PCG vessel “aiming directly at the vessel’s navigational antennas”, Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the South China Sea, said in a statement.

Philippine vessels also faced “blocking, shadowing, and dangerous maneuvers” from Chinese navy and coastguard ships, he added.

Tensions between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea have escalated throughout the year, particularly over the Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing patch.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, a vital waterway for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jermome Morales;Editing by John Mair

