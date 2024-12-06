United States, Japan, Philippines conduct maritime exercises in South China Sea

MANILA — The armed forces of the Philippines, United States and Japan on Friday conducted a “maritime cooperative activity” within the Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.

The exercises aim to strengthen the interoperability of defense tactics, techniques, and procedures, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

RELATED: Philippines files diplomatic protest against China over South China Sea incident

The activity came two days after the latest maritime run-in between the Philippines and China at Scarborough Shoal, a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

— Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Mair