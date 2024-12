— China said on Friday that “with the instigation and support of the United States,” the Philippines has “provoked trouble” at many points in the South China Sea.

“The Philippines is well aware that the scope of its territory is determined by a series of international treaties and has never included China’s” Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the defence ministry said on its official WeChat account.

