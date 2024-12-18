Mary Jane Veloso arrives home in Philippines

— Mary Jane Veloso, who received a last-minute reprieve from execution by firing squad for drug trafficking in Indonesia in 2015, arrived in Manila in the early hours of Wednesday after years of negotiations between the two Southeast Asian countries.

Veloso, a 39-year-old former domestic helper and mother of two, told reporters in Jakarta she was ready to start a new life in the Philippines.

Veloso was arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 after being found with 2.6 kg (5.73 lb) of heroin concealed in a suitcase. She said she was an unwitting drug mule, but she was convicted and sentenced to death.

Her release came days after the five remaining members of the “Bali Nine” drug ring were repatriated to Australia from Indonesia.

Veloso was flanked by heavy security upon her arrival at Manila’s airport and was transported straight to a prison facility for women. Her family and dozens of supporters who were waiting outside the terminal failed to greet Veloso on her arrival.

“They made my daughter a criminal even if she is innocent. They did not allow us to see her. We wanted to hug her,” her father Cesar Veloso told reporters at the airport as he broke down in tears.

Her mother Celia Veloso was more upbeat, saying: “What’s important is she’s here already”.

Edre Olalia, Veloso’s lawyer in the Philippines, said authorities had given her family private time with her at the prison facility.

The two governments agreed this month to transfer Veloso back to Manila in a deal that includes the Philippines respecting the court’s sentencing of Veloso and her status as prisoner.

Any decision on her clemency will depend on Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Philippine executive secretary Lucas Bersamin said on Tuesday it’s “premature to speculate” what Marcos will do.

Indonesia said it would respect any decision made by the Philippines, including if Veloso was given clemency.

Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo thanked the Indonesian government for its “sincere and decisive action” to allow Veloso to return home in time for the Christmas holidays.

“Their generosity has made possible this momentous day of Ms. Veloso’s return to the Philippines,” Manalo said in a statement.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Jamie Freed