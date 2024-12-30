Factbox: Final minutes of Jeju Air flight before South Korea’s deadliest air disaster

A South Korean Jeju Air passenger jet crashed on landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday, killing 179 people in the country’s deadliest air disaster.

The following are the final minutes of Flight 7C2216 as provided by South Korea’s transport ministry and fire authorities.

All times are Korea Standard Time (GMT+9).

8:54 a.m. – Muan airport air traffic control authorizes the aircraft to land on runway 01, which is orientated at 10 degrees east of north.

8:57 a.m. – Air traffic control gives “caution – bird activity” advisory.

8:59 a.m. – Flight 7C2216 pilot reports bird strike, declares emergency “Mayday Mayday Mayday” and “Bird strike, bird strike, go-around.”

9:00 a.m. – Flight 7C2216 initiates a go-around and requests authorization to land on runway 19, which is by approach from the opposite end of the airport’s single runway.

9:01 a.m. – Air traffic control authorises landing on runway 19.

9:02 a.m. – Flight 7C2216 makes contact with runway at about 1,200m (1,312 yard) point of the 2,800m (3,062 yard) runway.

9:02:34 a.m. – Air traffic control alerts “crash bell” at airport fire rescue unit.

9:02:55 a.m. – Airport fire rescue unit completes deploying fire rescue equipment.

9:03 a.m. – Flight 7C2216 crashes into embankment after over-shooting the runway.

9:10 a.m. – The Transport Ministry receives an accident report from airport authorities.

9:23 a.m. – One male rescued and transported to a temporary medical facility.

9:38 a.m. – Muan airport is closed.

9:50 a.m. – Rescue completed of a second person from inside tail section of the plane.

—Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyonhee Shin; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast