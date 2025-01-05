Factbox: What we know so far about the New Orleans truck attack victims

Fourteen people were killed and 30 were injured after a U.S. Army veteran, who also died, with an ISIS flag on his truck swerved around makeshift barriers and plowed into revelers in New Orleans’ crowded French Quarter on New Year’s Day.

Authorities released a list of the victims, with one unidentified woman and also one foreign national whose name was withheld by the coroner, but identified by the British press.

Details of the victims come from interviews with families, media and social media accounts.

NICOLE PEREZ

Nicole Perez, 28, of Metairie, Louisiana, had just gotten a promotion, was moving into a new apartment and was teaching her 4-year-old son to read before she was killed in the attack, Kimberly Usher, her boss, told Reuters.

Usher, who owns the New Orleans-area deli where Perez

worked, recounted that Perez would sometimes bring her son to

work and play spelling games with him. Usher described Perez as

a hard-working mother and a dedicated employee.

“She was just getting a new apartment, so her and her son

were about to start their new life,” Usher said. “And now that’s

no more.”

MARTIN “TIGER” BECH

Martin Tiger Bech, 27, a native of nearby Lafayette, Louisiana and recently a New York City resident, was a Princeton University graduate, according to Marty Cannon, the principal at the high school Bech attended.

Cannon described Bech, who played football at Princeton, as

an uncommon intellect and athlete.

“I’ve seen a lot of great athletes, but there are things

that Tiger could do on the football field that I never saw

anyone else do,” Cannon said.

“He was just a guy of tremendous depth as well. He was

smart, he was an intellectual, just an impressive guy.”

Bech, who worked in finance in New York, was in New Orleans for the holidays, Cannon said.

NIKYRA CHEYENNE DEDEAUX

Nikyra Dedeaux, 18, an aspiring nurse from Gulfport, Mississippi, was set to begin a nursing program later in January

at Blue Cliff College. She was in New Orleans celebrating New Year with a cousin and a friend, the Times-Picayune newspaper said, citing associates of the victim.

Melissa Dedeaux, whom the Times-Picayune identified as

Nikyra’s mother, wrote on Facebook, “When your parents say don’t go anywhere please listen to them. My baby is gone y’all. my baby is gone, she is no longer with us.”

REGGIE HUNTER

Reggie Hunter, 37, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was a father of two, the Times-Picayune reported, citing a cousin of the victim, Shirell Jackson.

The newspaper reported that Hunter, a warehouse manager,

took pride in the academic achievements of his eldest son, who

was of school age, and he enjoyed working out with friends and

family.

MATTHEW TENEDORIO

Matthew Tenedorio, 25, was an audiovisual technician at

New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome stadium, whose address was listed in Picayune, Mississippi.

His family wrote on a GoFundMe page that he was a

beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, with a “laid-back spirit

and infectious laughter.”

At his job at the stadium, “he played a crucial role in

creating memorable experiences for countless fans and event-goers,” his family wrote.

His cousin, Christina Colgan Bounds, said on a Facebook

post that “You always gave the best hugs and had the biggest

smile when you walked in a room. We will miss you forever cous.”

KAREEM BADAWI

Kareem Badawi, 23, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was a student at the University of Alabama, his father, Belal Badawi, said in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness and grief, and with hearts

satisfied with Allah’s decision and destiny, I announce the

death of my son,” his father posted on Facebook. “We ask Allah

Almighty to shower his mercy on him, and give us patience and

strength to overcome.”

HUBERT GAUTHREAUX

Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, of Gretna, Louisiana, graduated from the Archbishop Shaw High School in New Orleans in 2021, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

“We are asking the entire Archbishop Shaw family to pray

for the repose of Hubert’s soul, his family and friends during

this difficult time, and all those affected by this tragedy,”

the school said on its Facebook page.

ANDREW DAUPHIN

Andrew “Drew” Dauphin, 26, of Montgomery, Alabama, was a 2023 graduate of Auburn University, the school’s president Christopher Roberts said on Facebook.

Roberts wrote, “Words cannot convey the sorrow the

Auburn Family feels for Drew’s family and friends during this

unimaginably difficult time. Our thoughts are with the Dauphin

family and the families of all the victims of this senseless

tragedy.”

Dozens of well-wishers posting on the site included

Deavin Willett, who wrote, “He was so loved and this is such a

tragic loss to all who had the pleasure of knowing him!”

EDWARD PETTIFER

Edward Pettifer, 31, a British national from London, who was visiting New Orleans for the New Year’s Eve holiday was among those killed in the truck attack, the BBC reported. Pettifer’s name was not released by the New Orleans coroner, citing pending international arraignments.

The BBC and multiple media report that he had ties with the British Royal family through his step-mother who worked for the royals in the 1990s as a nanny for Prince William and Prince Harry.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, posted a statement on social media on Saturday mourning the loss of Pettifer.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack,” the statement read, according to the Times-Picayune and other media.

WILLIAM DIMAIO

William Dimaio, 25, of Holmdel, New Jersey, was known in his community as a standout athlete, son and brother.

“Billy had a smile that could light up a room, and his laughter was truly infectious,” DiMaio’s parents, Bill and Tracie DiMaio, said in a statement to the media.

“His energetic personality inspired everyone around him. He cared for others more than himself and, as the oldest brother to Samantha and Anthony, held a unique and irreplaceable role in their lives as well as cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed.”

He was a 2022 graduate from Chestnut Hill College where he was midfielder on the lacrosse team.

BRANDON TAYLOR

Brandon Taylor, 43, of Harvey, Louisiana, was a quiet lover of music and a restaurant cook who was about to be married, his family told NOLA.com, and he went by the nickname “Lazy” when he was rapping.

Taylor was out with his fiancée, Heather Genusa, 38, and standing near a boom lift parked on Bourbon Street when the pickup truck crashed into him, media reported.

“No one should ever have to die like that,” Genusa told the media. “He didn’t deserve it,” she said, adding that he was the last victim hit, and that they were near the truck when there was a hail of bullets from the police, as she prayed.

TERRANCE KENNEDY

Terrence Kennedy, 63, of New Orleans, was born and raised among nine siblings in the city he loved and was remembered for his kindness and big heart, his family told a local NBC affiliate.

Kennedy loved sports, including the New Orleans Saints, his sister, Jacqueline Kennedy, told the news station, but his favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“My brother was a very kind, sweet and loving person. He had a big heart,” Jacqueline Kennedy said. “He would do anything for anyone. He never met a stranger.”

ELLIOT WILKINSON

Elliot Wilkinson, 40, originally of Sidell, Louisiana, was going through hard times and was homeless, and had recently been released from prison, CNN and other media reported.

His older brother, Cecil Wilkinson, shared a statement on Facebook saying his “little brother” was loved and will truly be missed.”

“I know life was hard for you at times,” he wrote. “But I wasn’t expecting to get the phone call this morning you was one of them that got hit in New Orleans in the French Quarter.”

