Philippines files protest over Beijing’s ‘escalatory actions’ in South China Sea

—The Philippines on Monday called on Beijing to desist from “escalatory actions” at a South China Sea shoal and said a protest has been lodged over the presence of Chinese coast guard, militia and navy in its exclusive economic zone.

The protest stems from the presence of two coast guard vessels on Jan. 5 and Jan. 10 in and around the disputed Scarborough shoal, one of which was a 165 m (541ft) long boat referred to by the Philippines as “the monster”. It said a Chinese navy helicopter was also deployed in the area.

“The escalatory actions of these Chinese vessels and aircraft disregard Philippine and international laws,” said the Philippines‘ national maritime council, an inter-agency group tasked with upholding the country’s interests at sea.

“China should direct its vessels to desist from conducting illegal actions that violate Philippines‘ sovereign rights in its EEZ,” it said in a statement.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China says the Scarborough Shoal is its territory and has accused the Philippines of trespassing.

Tensions between China and the U.S. ally the Philippines have escalated the past two years, with frequent run-ins between their coast guards in the South China Sea, which China claims sovereignty over almost in its entirety.

The statement came just hours after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had a virtual call with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba where the three leaders discussed China’s conduct in the South China Sea.

READ: US, Japanese, Philippine leaders discussed China’s behavior in South China Sea, White House says | Japan, Philippines, U.S. vow to deepen cooperation, Manila says

China’s expansive claims overlaps with the EEZs of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The disputed waterway is a strategic shipping route through which about $3 trillion of annual commerce moves.

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal said Beijing’s claims, based on its historic maps, have no basis under international law, a decision China does not recognize.

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty