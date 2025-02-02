Bishops voice concern over SC ruling allowing commercial fishing in municipal waters

Several Catholic bishops have raised concern over a high court decision that allows commercial fishing within the 15-kilometer municipal fishing zone.

The Supreme Court ruling, which upholds a Malabon Regional Trial Court decision, has sparked concerns that it will lead to unfair competition for small-scale, artisanal fishers who have preferential access to these waters.

The bishops, in a statement, argue that if the court’s decision becomes final, it will disproportionately harm the estimated 2.3 million municipal fishers, who rely on these waters for their livelihoods.

“If the courts’ decisions become final and executory, our municipal fishers who have preferential access to municipal water will face unfair and unjust competition with commercial fishers,” the bishops said.

They also argue that the decision contradicts key national laws, including the 1987 Constitution, the Local Government Code, and the Fisheries Code, which all affirm the preferential rights of small-scale fishers.

“When commercial interests take precedence, the vulnerable are left to bear the cost—facing hunger, poverty, and displacement,” they said.

The statement was signed by at least 50 bishops from across the country, including Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan.

The prelates appealed to policymakers to ensure that laws promoting sustainability and local governance are upheld.

They also vowed to continue advocating for the protection of municipal waters and the rights of small-scale fishers, urging all Filipinos to join in their efforts to safeguard the livelihoods of those most at risk.

“We will not stand idly by while the sanctity of creation and the dignity of our fisherfolk are undermined,” the bishops said.