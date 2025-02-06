Philippine executive branch cannot have a hand in VP’s impeachment, says Marcos

— Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday the executive branch of government cannot have a hand in the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Marcos made the remark a day after the lower house, led by his cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez, impeached Duterte. The vice president, who has been embroiled in a long-running row with Marcos, has previously dismissed moves against her as politically motivated.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty