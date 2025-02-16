Philippines voices concern over China-Australia air encounter in South China Sea

— The Philippine foreign ministry said on Friday it was “concerned” over what it described as “unsafe maneuvers” and the use of flares by a Chinese air force plane against an Australian Air Force aircraft in the South China Sea.

“All countries are expected to respect freedom of navigation and overflight in and above international sea lines of communication, such as the South China Sea, and to avoid interference in legitimate activities conducted in international waters and airspace,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Alex Richardson