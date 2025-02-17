Catholic schools raise concerns over comprehensive sexuality education program

An association of Catholic schools has expressed concerns over a controversial curriculum teaching students about “reproductive health,” warning it could threaten their identity and academic freedom.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) released a statement Thursday seeking clarification on the growing concerns over the comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) program.

CEAP raised issues over “possible overlaps” with existing laws, including the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act and the Magna Carta of Women.

“The push for a standardized CSE framework may also pose challenges in maintaining the identity, academic freedom, and operational autonomy of Catholic schools,” it said.

The association affirmed it remains committed to promoting human dignity and values-based education.

CEAP said its member schools have long incorporated age- and development-appropriate reproductive health education into their curricula and delivered by properly trained teachers.



However, CEAP argued that a “one-size-fits-all” curriculum may not reflect the diverse cultural, religious, and institutional contexts of all schools.

“Any reproductive health education program should allow flexibility, ensuring that schools can integrate faith-based perspectives while addressing students’ needs,” it added.

The association also emphasized the vital role of parents in educating their children about human sexuality and reproductive health.

In line with Catholic teaching, it reiterated that parents are the primary educators of their children, and any school-based sexuality education program should respect and support the role of parents in guiding their children’s moral and sexual development.

CEAP called “for a balanced and inclusive approach to CSE, one that upholds the diversity of educational institutions, the vital role of parents, and the autonomy of faith-based schools.”

The association also backed ongoing government efforts to thoroughly review and consult with stakeholders on the CSE.

“We believe this process is crucial to ensure such policies are clear, well-grounded, and protected from inaccurate information,”it said.