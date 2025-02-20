Catholic schools urged to observe EDSA People Power anniversary

A association of Catholics schools in the nation’s capital is encouraging its members to observe the 39th EDSA People Power anniversary on Feb. 25, despite a Palace order declaring it a special working day.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines – National Capital Region (CEAP-NCR) urged its 190 member schools to declare a “non-academic and non-working day” to commemorate the historic event.

It encouraged the schools to organize activities that “foster a deeper understanding of its lasting significance among the younger generation.”

“This designation affords students and educators the opportunity… to reflect upon the values upheld during the People Power Revolution, and pay homage to the sacrifices of those who struggled for the nation’s freedom,” CEAP-NCR said.

These activities may include lectures, discussions, film screenings, exhibits, and community outreach programs, the group added.

CEAP-NCR emphasized that the EDSA revolution serves as a powerful reminder of the Filipino people’s patriotism, courage, and unity in the face of adversity.

“CEAP-NCR seeks to instill in students a deep appreciation for their national heritage and inspire them to become responsible and engaged citizens, who uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and human rights,” it said.

“Let us continue to honor the spirit of the People Power Revolution and its enduring legacy by nurturing a deep sense of patriotism and civic responsibility among the youth,” it added.

Several Catholic schools have already announced class suspensions on Feb. 25 to give way to the commemoration of the 1986 uprising, which toppled the nation’s former dictator, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.