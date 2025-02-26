Philippines should withdraw missile system from South China Sea, Chinese state media

— Chinese state media on Wednesday called on the Philippines to withdraw the United States’ “Typhon” intermediate range missile from the South China Sea, saying the Philippines had repeatedly broken its promises by introducing the missile system.

“The region needs peace and prosperity, not intermediate range missiles and confrontation,” the newspaper of the governing Communist Party, People’s Daily, said in a commentary. “The Philippines has repeatedly gone back on its word and acted in bad faith … initially promising that it was only a temporary deployment and that the system would be withdrawn,” it added.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

—Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong