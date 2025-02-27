PPCRV seeks more volunteers ahead of May 12 polls

With less than three months before the May 12 elections, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) is calling for more volunteers to assist with various poll-related tasks.

In a radio interview, PPCRV National Communications Director Ana Singson said the organization is still recruiting volunteers for multiple operations ahead of the national and local elections.

“We are still in need of volunteers… Please volunteer,” Singson said.

“We are still recruiting as our target is to reach 350,000 to 450,000 volunteers for the 2025 elections,” she added.

Singson explained that PPCRV will be involved in several activities, including source code review for the automated election system, public bidding, ballot printing, and the delivery of election paraphernalia.

PPCRV will also serve as election observers at polling precincts and manage Voter Assistance Desks at all voting centers on Election Day.

“We have many things to do as we are very much involved in this elections,” she said.

She said becoming PPCRV volunteers does not have any qualifications.

Interested individuals can approach their local PPCRV coordinators in their parishes to sign up.

Singson said that there are no specific qualifications to volunteer but stressed that PPCRV volunteers must remain neutral and not support any political candidate.

“What we are only requiring is that they must not support and campaign for any candidate as we are an impartial group,” Singson said.