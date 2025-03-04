Wild Coast recalling raw cat food on bird flu contamination risk, FDA says

Wild Coast is recalling lots of its frozen raw chicken formula for cats as it could potentially be contaminated by the bird flu virus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

Last month, two house cats in Oregon were euthanized after testing positive for bird flu linked to their consumption of Wild Coast’s pet food.

The FDA said that the test results linked cat illnesses and deaths in Washington State and Oregon to one of the recalled lots of the pet food.

The virus has infected millions of poultry since the nation’s worst-ever outbreak began in 2022, along with thousands of dairy cattle and almost 70 people since April last year. The CDC has said the risk to the general public is low.

Wild Coast, which initiated the recall on Saturday, could not immediately be reached for comment.

