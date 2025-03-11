UK concerned by Chinese activity in South China Sea, says foreign minister

— Britain is concerned by China’s “dangerous and destabilizing” activity in the South China Sea, British foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday.

“We are concerned by dangerous and destabilising activities by China in the South China Sea,” Lammy said in a post on X. “The UK and world economy depends on these trade routes being safe and secure.”

In a video accompanying his post, Lammy said: “The Philippines is at the sharp end of this (Chinese activities), facing frequent challenges to freedom of navigation and international law.”

His remarks follow a visit to the Philippines, which has been expanding its security partnerships with countries including Britain amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and confrontations with China.

Britain and the Philippines signed a joint framework agreement over the weekend to enhance cooperation across defence, regional security and climate action.

Last month, the U.S. condemned the “dangerous” maneuvers of a Chinese navy helicopter that endangered the safety of a Philippine government aircraft patrolling a disputed area in the South China Sea.

—Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Sarah Young