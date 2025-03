— Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has arrived in Manila after a trip to Hong Kong, local media firm ABS-CBN reported in a post on X on Tuesday, amid reports the International Criminal Court will issue an arrest warrant for him.

READ: Duterte says he will accept arrest if ICC issues warrant | Philippines on edge at prospect of arrest of ex-President Duterte over drug war

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by John Mair; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman