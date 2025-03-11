Duterte headed to The Hague, Philippine Star reports, citing police

— Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is on a plane bound for The Hague in the Netherlands, the Philippine Star posted on X social media, citing confirmation from a senior police official.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information and police did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. Duterte’s daughter earlier posted her father had boarded a plane, but said the family had not been informed of the destination.

—Reporting by Karen Lema and Martin Petty