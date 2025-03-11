Sara Duterte says Filipinos should not follow orders from foreigners

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, on Tuesday said Filipinos should not follow orders from foreigners on their soil, in remarks that followed the arrest of her father at the request of the International Criminal Court.

“We are not Filipinos for nothing,” she said in a statement.

Duterter’s youngest daughter, Veronica Duterte, had earlier said her father had been put on a plane and the family not told of its destination.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Writing by Martin Petty