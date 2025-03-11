Jet leaves Philippine airport following ex-President Duterte’s transfer from detention

A chartered plane with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on board stands outside the Villamor Airbase, hours after Duterte was arrested, as seen from a viewdeck in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 11, 2025. (Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

MANILA  A jet took off late on Tuesday from Manila’s international airport where former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had been transferred following his arrest at the request of the International Criminal Court, according to a live feed and Reuters witnesses.

It was not immediately clear if the jet was carrying Duterte, whose daughter earlier said he had boarded a plane and the family not told of its destination. A spokesperson for the airport could not immediately be reached for confirmation the jet was carrying Duterte.

