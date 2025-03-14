Duterte unable to contribute to ICC hearing due to health, lawyer says

— Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is facing “debilitating medical issues” and is not able to contribute to his hearing at the International Criminal Court, his lawyer said on Friday at the initial hearing in his case.

READ: Duterte does not attend first court hearing in The Hague in person

Presiding judge Iulia Motoc, however, said the court doctor had found Duterte “fully mentally aware and fit”.

— Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch; Writing by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams