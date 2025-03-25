Cardinal Advincula orders ‘oratio imperata’ for the nation amidst political division

The head of Manila’s Roman Catholic Church urged Catholics to turn to prayer as the country faces “a time of crisis, conflict and confusion.”

Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila said the current political situation “invites us to transcend our differences and be open to continuous conversion towards truth, justice, and peace.”

“Let us turn to prayer, which is the most fundamental act in our desire for peace, justice, and unity,” Advincula said.

The cardinal issued the statement amid what he described as “intense events and discourses” following the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte, who led a “war on drugs” that killed thousands, is facing a case of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

As part of his appeal, Advincula released an oratio imperata, or obligatory prayer, for the nation.

He requested all parishes in the archdiocese to recite the prayer daily after the post-Communion prayer in all Masses starting the Third Sunday of Lent.

“We humble ourselves and pray, in the hope that God will hear from heaven, forgive our sins, and heal our broken land,” Advincula said.

Below is the full text of the oratio imperata for the Nation, released by the Archdiocese of Manila:

ORATIO IMPERATA FOR THE NATION

Heavenly Father,

you led your people out of Egypt from slavery to freedom.

In Jesus your beloved Son,

You led us from death to life

through his Paschal Mystery,

and by the gift of the Holy Spirit.

We humble ourselves before you today,

trusting in your promise to heal our land.

Stretch forth your mighty hand once again

and lead our nation,

in this time of crisis, conflict, and confusion.

Let the light of truth shine

like a pillar of cloud by day

and a pillar of fire by night,

to guide us along the path

that leads to unity and peace.

Make justice gush forth

like water from the rock

quenching the thirst of victims,

cleansing wounds,

and opening the way to healing and reconciliation.

As You fed Your people with manna in the wilderness,

satisfy our hunger for righteousness,

that we may cease to crave for power, wealth and selfish gain.

Soften hearts hardened like Pharaoh’s,

and open eyes blinded by greed,

that our love for our country may triumph

over all political loyalties and personal interests

and we may learn to see each other,

not as allies or enemies

but as we truly are-brothers and sisters all.

May this Jubilee Year inspire us

to journey together as one people.

Let this be our Passover:

from lies to truth,

from cowardice to courage,

from injustice to righteousness,

from division to unity,

from despair to hope,

from selfishness to love.

May this time of renewal

enable us to discover again

our greatness as a nation

and our dignity as a people

so dear to your heart.

We ask this in the name of Jesus,

our Paschal Lamb,

who leads us through the Cross

from death to new life. Amen.

Our Lady of Peace, pray for us.

St. Michael the Archangel, pray for us.

ORATIO IMPERATA PARA SA BAYAN

Amang Makapangyarihan,

inakay Mo ang Iyong bayan galing sa Ehipto,

mula sa pagkaalipin tungo sa kalayaan.

Sa pamamagitan ng iyong Anak na si Hesus,

inakay mo kami mula kamatayan tungo sa buhay

sa kanyang Misteryo Paskwal

at kaloob na Espiritu Santo.

Nagpapakumbaba kaming lumalapit sa Iyo,

nagtitiwala sa Iyong pangakong hilumin ang aming bayan.

Iunat Mong muli ang Iyong makapangyarihang kamay

at akayin kami sa panahong ito ng krisis, alitan, at pagkalito.

Magningning nawa ang katotohanan,

tulad ng haliging ulap sa araw

at haliging apoy sa gabi,

upang tanglawan kami sa landas

tungo sa pagkakaisa at kapayapaan.

Umagos nawa ang katarungan,

tulad ng tubig na bumukal mula sa bato,

upang pawiin ang uhaw ng mga naghahangad ng hustisya,

linisin ang mga sugat,

at buksan ang daan tungo sa paghilom at pagkakasundo.

Pinakain Mo sila ng mana sa ilang,

busugin Mo ang aming pagkagutom sa katarungan,

upang hindi na kami magnasa ng kapangyarihan,

kayamanan, at pansariling pakinabang.

Palambutin mo ang pusong matitigas tulad ng sa Paraon,

at buksan ang mga matang binulag ng kasakiman,

upang manaig ang tunay na pagmamahal sa bayan

higit sa anumang alyansang pampulitika o pansariling interes.

Turuan Mo kaming makita ang isa’t isa,

hindi bilang kakampi o kaaway,

kundi bilang magkakapatid sa Iyo.

Nawa ang Taon ng Hubileyo ay magtulak sa amin

upang maglakbay bilang isang bayan.

Ito nawa ang aming maging Paskwa, ang aming pagtawid:

mula sa kasinungalingan tungo sa katotohanan,

mula sa karuwagan tungo sa katapangan,

mula sa kawalan ng katarungan tungo sa katuwiran,

mula sa pagkakawatak-watak tungo sa pagkakaisa,

mula sa panghihina ng loob tungo sa pag-asa,

mula sa pagiging makasarili tungo sa tunay na pag-ibig.

Sa panahong ito ng pananariwa,

matuklasan nawa naming muli

ang aming kadakilaan bilang isang bansa

at ang aming dangal bilang isang bayang

iniibig Mo nang lubos.

Hinihiling namin ito sa pangalan ni Hesus,

ang aming Korderong inialay,

na gumagabay sa amin sa pamamagitan ng Krus

mula sa kamatayan tungo sa bagong buhay.

Amen.

Mahal na Birhen ng Kapayapaan, ipanalangin mo kami.

San Miguel, Arkanghel, ipanalangin mo kami.