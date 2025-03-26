Suspect apologizes to victim before robbing them in Cebu

A holdupper in Talisay, Cebu, apologized to his victim first before pointing a gun and threatening to kill the latter if he did not give in to the demand.

TV5’s “Frontline Pilipinas” reported on Tuesday, March 25, that a holdup incident in Brgy. Tabunok was caught on a dashcam where a masked man with a cap entered a taxi and declared a holdup.

The masked man appeared to be in a state of unease when he entered the vehicle.

He then pretends to be on his mobile phone and then later grabs something from his belt bag as he leans forward to the taxi driver’s side.

“Holdup ‘to, boss,” the masked man said, pointing a handgun at the taxi driver.

“Ibigay mo sa akin ang pera, bossing. Sorry, boss, pera lang ang akin kung ‘di mo gusto mamatay,” the masked man added.

The suspect alighted the vehicle after taking P1,500 in cash, which was the taxi driver’s earnings.

Authorities are now pursuing the suspect, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver admitted that he could not yet work due to the incident.

“Natakot talaga ako. Talagang ganoon kapag tinutukan ka ng baril,” he said in an interview.

“‘Di naman biro-biro ‘yung baril. Tinututok sa’yo eh. Kasi meron akong mga anak, kasi maliit pa,” the taxi driver added.

The incident, particularly the part in which the suspect apologized first before committing the crime, caught Filipinos’ attention.

“Nakakaawa na lang [‘yung] holdaper at [‘yung] taxi driver,” an online user commented on the report.

“Haha, nag-sorry pa,” another online user wrote.

“Importante nag-sorry siya, hahahaha, jusko, Pinas, ano na,” a different Pinoy commented.

The suspect could possibly face charges of robbery, which involves unlawfully taking personal property belonging to another against their will through violence, intimidation, or force.

Imprisonment can range from reclusion perpetua to reclusion temporal, depending on the level of violence and harm inflicted.

Reclusion perpetua is imprisonment of at least 20 years and one day to a maximum of 40 years.

Reclusion temporal, meanwhile, is imprisonment of at least 12 years to one day and a maximum of 20 years.