Bishop raises concerns over ‘zero remittance week’ protest of Duterte’s arrest

A Catholic bishop has voiced concern Monday over the proposed “Zero Remittance Week” protest, warning of its potential impact on Filipino families and the national economy.

While acknowledging the sentiments behind the protest, Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo urged overseas Filipino workers to consider the broader consequences of halting remittances, even temporarily.

“A halt in remittances, even temporarily, could disrupt the lives of these families, leaving them vulnerable and struggling to make ends meet,” Santos said. “On a national scale, remittances account for a significant portion of our economy,” he said.

A disruption, he added, could have ripple effects on businesses and communities reliant on the financial flow.

“As a bishop, I call for unity and dialogue,” Santos said. “Let us seek peaceful and constructive ways to address our grievances without causing harm to our families and our nation.”

Some OFWs in Europe are reportedly planning the remittance boycott to protest the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The bishop urged all involved to find solutions that foster healing and promote the common good.

“May we always remember that our strength as a people lies in our compassion and solidarity,” he said.