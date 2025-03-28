US Defense Secretary reaffirms ‘ironclad commitment’ to the Philippines

MANILA — U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the United States’ “ironclad commitment” to the Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines, saying in Manila on Friday that deterrence was needed in the South China Sea due to China’s actions.

Hegseth met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and they signalled continued strong cooperation amid growing threats from China, emphasizing a shared commitment to peace in the Indo-Pacific region and in the South China Sea.

“Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country, considering the threats from the communist Chinese,” Hegseth said.

The Philippines is Hegseth’s first stop on a trip to Asia that has been overshadowed by revelations that highly sensitive attack plans against Houthi militants in Yemen were shared on a commercial messaging app that included a journalist.

“President Trump, who sent regards to you as well, thinks very fondly of this great country, is very committed to the alliance that we have, to the friendship that we have, the cooperation that we have,” Hegseth said.

“He and I both want to express the ironclad commitment we have to the Mutual Defense Treaty and to the partnership, economically, militarily”.

Marcos, who pledged to work closely with Washington to uphold regional stability, said Hegseth’s visit was a sign of the U.S. support for its treaty ally. “It sends a very strong message of the commitment of both our countries to continue to work together to maintain the peace in the Indo-Pacific region within the South China Sea,” he said.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of tensions between the Philippines and an increasingly powerful China over disputed islands in the South China Sea, where the two nations have had frequent maritime run-ins.

Ahead of Hegseth’s visit, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said military co-operation between the U.S. and the Philippines should not harm security interests of other countries.

“Throughout history, the U.S. has maintained an eye-popping record of breaking its promises and turning its back on its allies,” Wu said at a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

— Reporting by Karen Lema; Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Ethan Wang in Beijing; Editing by John Mair