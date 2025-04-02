China urges Philippine not to play with fire on Taiwan question

April 2, 2025
National flags are placed outside a room where Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng address reporters after their meeting in Beijing, China, January 23, 2017. (Reuters/Damir Sagolj/File Photo)

BEIJING  Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged certain people in the Philippines not to make “unfounded comments” regarding Taiwan, warning “those who play with fire will burn themselves.”

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun’s remarks at a regular press conference came in response to Philippine armed forces chief Romeo Brawner telling soldiers to “start planning for actions in case there is an invasion of Taiwan”.

“If something happens to Taiwan, inevitably we will be involved,” Brawner said in a speech on Tuesday.

—Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

