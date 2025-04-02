China urges Philippine not to play with fire on Taiwan question

— Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged certain people in the Philippines not to make “unfounded comments” regarding Taiwan, warning “those who play with fire will burn themselves.”

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun’s remarks at a regular press conference came in response to Philippine armed forces chief Romeo Brawner telling soldiers to “start planning for actions in case there is an invasion of Taiwan”.

“If something happens to Taiwan, inevitably we will be involved,” Brawner said in a speech on Tuesday.

—Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger