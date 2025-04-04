DSWD chief calls out Pasig congressional bet for lewd ‘jokes’ to female solo parents

“Solo parents are real-life heroes.”

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian called out a Pasig City congressional candidate for making sexually suggestive “jokes” about female solo parents during a caucus.

On Thursday, April 3, the Cabinet official responded to a viral video of Pasig City congressional aspirant Christian “Ian” Sia, who remarked that lonely female solo parents who are still menstruating might sleep with him.

A woman typically reaches menopause, or the point when she stops menstruating, between the ages of 45 and 55.

“Minsan, sa isang taon, ang mga solo parent na babae na rineregla pa — Nay, malinaw, na rineregla pa — at nalulungkot. Minsan, sa isang taon, pwedeng sumiping ho sa akin,” Sia previously said in a caucus of “Team Kaya This” on Wednesday, April 2.

The congressional candidate also quipped that the mothers could write their names on a list.

Sia later said that he was joking and added that he was already married.

Nevertheless, the Pasig candidate’s comments earned online buzz, with some Filipinos airing disgust over its lewdness.

Gatchalian was among those who reacted, sharing that he hopes “discourse during elections are raised to a higher level.”

“I have been to these barangay-based caucuses (running 7 times locally and winning as mayor and congressman multiple times in a highly urbanized Metro Manila city) where it is really hard to keep voters’ attention, especially in this sweltering heat, but using our vulnerable, poor and marginalized sectors as butt of jokes is not the way to go,” he wrote on social media.

“Let’s not underestimate the voters. They may laugh, but who says they will vote for you. Keep them engaged by telling them what you will do for them rather [than] making them the punchline of your jokes,” the DSWD secretary added.

“Hindi dahil natatawa sila ay ibig sabihin iboboto nila tayo. Solo parents are real-life heros who put food on the table against all odds. They raise their kids alone through sheer sacrifice. Let’s not marginalize them further… as DSWD Sec., I simply do not find this funny,” Gatchalian said.

His post was “liked” by the Facebook page of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

Gatchalian also posted the same thought on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, where he responded to some users.

In one reply, the DSWD chief vouched for Pasig City’s current congressman, Rep. Roman Romulo.

“Oh, and if I may add, I may not be from Pasig, but I know for a fact that the current congressional representation of the city is one of the best legislators there is in the country today,” Gatchalian said.

“No [nonsense], solutions-oriented… hardworking, brilliant mind. Kung taga-Pasig nga ako, boboto ko si Roman,” he added.

Sia defends ‘joke’

Sia later addressed his controversial remarks, explaining that his “joke” was meant to catch the public’s attention, especially after hearing many speakers from the slate at that time.

“‘Wag po kayo magalit sakin, magalit po kayo sa gumawa ng video… Ang nakita lang sa video ‘yung sinabi, pero ‘yung reaksyon ng tao, hindi nakita na tumawa, ‘yun lang ang purpose ng joke,” he was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN News on Friday, April 4.

“‘Pag nagsasalita ako, tipikal mahaba na [dahil] nakapagsalita na lahat [sa slate], so ‘yung mga tao naiinip, na ayaw na makinig, so ginugulat ko lang ng joke, so ‘yung atensyon napupukaw,” Sia explained.

He then apologized to those who got offended by his remarks.

“Ngunit ako ay nakasakit sa aking sinabi, humihingi po ako ng taos-pusong dispensa,” the congressional bet said.

The candidate is part of Pasig City mayoral aspirant Sarah Discaya‘s “Team Kaya This” slate, which includes Ara Mina and Shamcey Supsup both running for city councilor.

Comelec steps in

The Commission on Elections has issued a show cause order to Sia, saying that his remarks may potentially violate Comelec Resolution 11116’s Anti-Discrimination and Fair Campaigning Guidelines.

The resolution explicitly prohibits gender-based harassment during elections.

The order specifically highlighted that gender-based harassment includes “unwanted and uninvited sexual actions or remarks against any person regardless of the motive,” among other actions.

Meanwhile, there is an estimated number of 14 to 15 million solo parents in the Philippines, according to a World Health Organization-funded study conducted by the Department of Health and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health.

A 2023 research reveals that solo mothers frequently experience depression, isolation, and diminished mental health while juggling financial challenges and childcare responsibilities.

Many of them also reported feeling lonely and lacking confidence — emotional burdens compounded by economic instability.

— with reports from Philstar.com/Cristina Chi