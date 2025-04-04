Families of drug war victims fight back, urge probe into online attacks

— Families of Philippine drug war victims who say they have been targeted by a “coordinated” campaign of online harassment urged law enforcers on Friday to investigate the attacks and identify those responsible to help them pursue legal action.

Among them is Sheerah Escudero, whose 18-year-old brother’s bloodied body was found in 2017 with hands bound and head wrapped in packaging tape. Like others who have spoken out, she has faced intense harassment online since former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on March 11 and taken to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where he awaits trial.

“The families have been subjected to online bashing and intimidation. They’ve been called liars, paid hacks and fake victims,” said Katherine Panguban of the National Union of People’s Lawyers, who is representing Escudero and other victims.

Escudero previously told Reuters her Facebook account had been flooded with comments and direct messages calling her a drug addict and a liar for seeking justice in her brother’s case, and accusing her of being paid to malign Duterte.

Escudero and four others, including Kristina Conti, a human rights lawyer representing drug war victims who has also been attacked online, called on the National Bureau of Investigation to trace the identities and IP addresses of the individuals behind the social media attacks and spread of false information.

Conti previously said such tactics increasingly aimed to discredit families of those killed.

“We hope the NBI can assist in unmasking the individuals responsible so appropriate legal action can be taken,” Panguban said.

Beyond the online attacks, a wave of false claims has swept social media, with Duterte supporters likening his arrest to “kidnapping.” Reuters also found paid Facebook advertisements promoting the former president.

Duterte, who led the Philippines from 2016-2022, is facing allegations of crimes against humanity for overseeing death squads in his anti-drugs crackdown that left thousands dead.

The 80-year-old Duterte, who could become the first Asian ex-head of state to go on trial in The Hague, has said he takes full responsibility for his administration’s “war on drugs.”

—Reporting by Eloisa Lopez and Karen Lema; Editing by Kate Mayberry