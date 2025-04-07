‘Such a maniac’: Misamis Oriental gov’s sexist comment to nurses, nursing students earn condemnation

“Such a maniac.”

This was the reaction of Filipinos who learned of the sexist remarks made by Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter Unabia about nurses and scholarships during a campaign sortie on Thursday, April 3, in Villanueva town.

The 62-year-old politician, who is running for reelection in the 2025 midterm elections this May, sparked controversy after he claimed that his administration’s nursing student scholarship program was only for “beautiful women.”

“Itong nursing scholarship para lang ito sa mga babae. Hindi pwede ang lalaki. At dapat ‘yung mga babae, gwapa,” he was quoted as saying in campaign rally in local dialect.

“Hindi naman pwedeng pangit, kasi kung nanghihina na ang mga lalaking pasyente kapag hinarap ng pangit na nurse, paano naman? Lalala ‘yung sakit niyan,” Unabia added.

His comments were met with backlash from several Filipinos, including nurses and aspiring nurses, who felt he was disrespecting their profession.

“Hi, sir! I am a MALE graduating student nurse this academic year and what you’ve just said made me react way more to what the definition of disappointment is,” an online user commented.

“Not a single word from your statement was positive, not only you are trying to be a sexist, but at the same time, you are degrading the dignity of MALE student nurses, [who] throughout our 4 [four] years in college, is what we are building for our patients,” the Facebook user added.

“You are a governor and a Filipino citizen and so you have the right to freedom of speech. However, being the highest person elected in your province doesn’t give you a license to talk blatantly to student nurses and aspiring nurses whatever you like. For someone who doesn’t belong in a particular field shouldn’t make any comments about what and should be done,” he continued.

“Individuals who are in healthcare facilities seeking care, especially those who need intensive care, don’t have the time enough to choose and think if they will be attended by a BEAUTIFUL or WEAK NURSE, there’s only one thing in their mind — it is for them to be healed, treated, and cured,” the online user added.

“As a nurse, it’s not about being beautiful; it’s about responsibility and how you ensure each patient’s safety,” another online user commented.

“Care work is work. Lalake o babae, qualified to do care work. Scholarships are based on merit. Last I checked, hindi kasama ang physical appeal sa selection criteria. Let us call out misogyny and hold them accountable for their sexist remarks. Our public servants should be held to high ethical standards,” a different Pinoy said.

“Such a maanniac [maniac],” another online user said in response to Villanueva’s remarks.

Others responded by turning Villanueva’s words back on him, commenting on his appearance.

“How about the time you become a patient, do you deserve a beautiful nurse?” a Facebook user wrote with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Warning: Any nurse might also refuse to take you on as a patient. In fact, they might need a hazard pay to take care of you because they also think that you are not qualified for the ‘good looks’ clause of the patient-hospital contract, aside from the reason that you are a complex case. Where does your sexist and discriminatory language come from?” another said.

Gabriela Women’s party-list also condemned the governor’s comments and said it was a “blatant disrespect to women.”

“This is a gross display of misogyny and discrimination. Ito ay tahasang pambabastos, hindi lang sa mga nars, kundi sa buong hanay ng kababaihan,” Rep. Arlene Brosas said in a statement.

She added that Villanueva’s comments also reduces nurses to their physical appearance, saying that the profession is more about their skill, knowledge and empathy.

“Hindi physical appearance ng nurses ang problema ng ating health system, kundi ang ‘pangit’ na pamamahala at pagpapabaya ng gobyerno sa kalusugan ng mamamayan,” Brosas said.

The Commission on Elections issued a show cause order to the governor on Monday, April 7, following his comments, which it stated possibly violated Comelec Resolution 1116, specifically regarding “gender-based harassment,” “discrimination against women” and “labeling.”

The Comelec is giving Villanueva three days to explain why a complaint for election offense and/or a petition of disqualification should not be filed against him.

Pasig City congressional aspirant Christian “Ian” Sia similarly received such a show cause order when he made a remark that female solo parents of menstruating age may sleep with him if they feel lonely.

The congressional bet said that he was “joking” to catch the public’s attention after hearing many speakers at that time.

Sia apologized to those who got offended by his remarks.

Political aspirants and reelectionists are campaigning for the local and national elections set for May 12, where Filipinos will vote for their next set of leaders midway through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.