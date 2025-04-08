PPCRV: Sexist remarks by candidates a ‘wake-up call’ for voters

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting said sexist remarks made by some candidates in the upcoming May 12 elections should serve as a “wake up call” for all voters to choose wisely at the polls.

PPCRV spokesperson Ana Singson said such actions highlight the importance of electing candidates who uphold strong values.

“These incidences remind us that the vote is sacred, and that we should discern and select based on key values,” Singson said in a radio interview.

“These incidences are a wake up call to the voting public. We need to choose our candidates with discernment based on values,” she added.

Singson urged voters to consider the values promoted by the PPCRV, including being God-fearing, honest, polite, industrious, helpful and nationalistic.

“In the coming elections, choose only candidates, whose values align with yours,” Singson also said.

At least two politicians have come under fire for using sexist remarks and lewd language during campaign rallies.

Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia warned candidates against using sexually charged jokes, saying the agency “will not stop issuing show cause orders until somebody is punished.”

Garcia also said he will sponsor a resolution to declare campaign activities and platforms as safe spaces to strengthen the commission’s anti-discrimination guidelines.