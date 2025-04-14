Catholic schools to gov’t: Protect rights of residents in disputed Palawan islet

The nation’s largest association of Catholic schools is urging the government to protect the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities facing eviction in southern Palawan.

In a statement, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines expressed solidarity with the IPs, fisherfolk, and residents of Sitio Mariahangin, a remote islet village in Balabac town, who are at risk of displacement due to an eco-luxury tourism project.

Jesuit Fr. Karel San Juan, CEAP president, called on the government “to act swiftly to protect the rights of the people of Bugsuk, uphold the rule of law, and prevent further harm.”

“Development must be inclusive, ethical, and respectful of human dignity and rights,” San Juan said.

Residents have long asserted their rights to the land, which they claim as part of their ancestral domain.

CEAP said villagers have courageously resisted eviction and the loss of access to their lands and waters, which are now under threat from the project backed by San Miguel Corp., one of the country’s largest business conglomerates.

Tensions escalated last week when dozens of private and armed security guards were deployed to the area.

CEAP, which represents more than 1,500 Catholic educational institutions nationwide, condemned the incident, saying it has intensified fear in the community.

“The militarized presence threatens the safety and dignity of the people and escalates tensions in a community that has consistently upheld peaceful resistance and dialogue,” San Juan said.

The group also appealed to SMC and its partners “to listen to the people’s voices, respect their ancestral and fishing rights, and engage in genuine dialogue instead of force.”

CEAP called on Catholic educators and students to stand with affected communities through prayer, education, and acts of solidarity.

“Let us be inspired by the witness of our sisters and brothers in Marihangin and those walking the Jubilee path. Let us accompany them in prayer, education, awareness, and concrete acts of solidarity,” San Juan said.