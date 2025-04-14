Vietnam says 2025 rice exports to Philippines seen rising 4.8% to 4.35 million tons

April 14, 2025
{A worker carries on his head a sack of rice inside a government rice warehouse National Food Authority in Quezon city, Metro Manila in Philippines, August 9, 2018. Picture taken August 9, 2018. (Reuters/Erik De Castro/File Photo)

HANOI  Vietnam’s rice exports to the Philippines are forecast to rise 4.8% this year to 4.35 million metric tons, its Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday.

Vietnam will continue to be the Philippines‘ dominant rice supplier, the ministry said in a statement, noting shipments to the Philippines account for 40%-45% of Vietnam’s total rice exports over the recent years.

“Though the Philippines has been seeking to diversity its sources of rice, Vietnamese rice will continue to stand firm in the Philippines market due to its competitiveness,” the ministry said.

—Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

