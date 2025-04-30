Filipinos sign Pope Francis’ book of condolences

Filipinos continued to pay tribute to Pope Francis on Tuesday, signing books of condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila.

Although the pope was buried three days ago, many remain shaken by the loss of the pontiff, who was widely admired in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Among those who came to express their grief was a young man from another Christian denomination. In his handwritten message, he acknowledged the pope’s influence beyond the Catholic Church.

“I came here in good faith, acknowledging your profound influence not just in the Catholic Church but the entire world of Christianity,” he wrote.

“Please pray for us! Pray that God grant us the strength and will to follow your example,” he added.

Lucille Torre, 62, turned emotional as she reflected on the late pope’s impact on her life.

“I just want to thank him that he became our pope,” Torre said.

Staff at the Apostolic Nunciature, including Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, welcomed mourners. Government officials, ambassadors and religious leaders also visited on Monday to sign the condolence book.

“Today it’s open to everybody and we thought that was a very fitting way of memorializing Pope Francis because the pope had the idea that the church should be open to everyone,” Brown said.

The nunciature, located along Taft Avenue, served as Pope Francis’ residence during his 2015 visit to the nation.

Brown described it as “the house of Pope Francis here in the Philippines.”

“For some people, it’s enough to say a prayer for the late pope in their homes or go to Mass in their local parish church,” Brown said. “But for some people, they’d like to come to, we can say, the house of Pope Francis here in the Philippines and sign a book or write a small message.”

The condolence books will eventually be sent to Rome.

“Probably not immediately, but all of the archival materials, all the documentary materials here in the Nunciature, sooner or later are sent to Rome,” he added.