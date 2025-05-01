From money to global crises: 7 problems, issues Pope Francis’ successor will deal with

Whoever is chosen as the next pope will inherit a Catholic Church that is facing some of its toughest challenges in decades.

Here are the biggest problems and issues awaiting the new leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics:

—

1. Vatican’s financial woes

The Vatican is struggling with a widening budget gap. The most recent accounts show an €83 million ($94 million) shortfall, and the pension fund deficit was last estimated at €631 million-figures that are likely even higher now.

Pope Francis tried to address this by forming a new commission to boost donations, but the financial hole remains a major headache for whoever takes over.

2. Sliding church attendance in the west

While Catholic numbers are growing globally, attendance and participation are dropping sharply in many Western countries.

In Germany, for example, only 29 new priests were ordained in 2024, and more than 320,000 people left the Church that year, pushing Catholic numbers below 20 million in a country that was once half Catholic.

3. Doctrinal debates and divisions

The next pope will have to navigate heated debates about the Church’s teachings, especially on issues like ordaining women as deacons or priests, and the inclusion of LGBTQ Catholics .

. A recent Vatican assembly said more should be done to give women leadership roles, but stopped short of recommending ordination, as expected. The question of women deacons, however, remains open and controversial.

Some conservative cardinals are pushing for a return to more traditional doctrine and have openly criticized Pope Francis’ openness to change.

4. Scandals and calls for reform

The Vatican bureaucracy has been rocked by financial scandals, including a high-profile case involving the mismanagement of over $200 million in investments. One former top official was convicted of embezzlement and fraud.

The next pope will need to rebuild trust and push for more transparency.

5. Growing pains in the Global South

The Church is expanding fastest in Africa and Asia, but this brings new challenges-different cultural expectations, a shortage of priests, and the need for better support for growing communities.

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, a leading papal contender, is said to represent this shift, as the Philippines remains one of the world’s most Catholic countries.

6. Pressure for more lay involvement

There are increasing calls for lay people and especially women to have more say in Church leadership and decision-making.

The Vatican’s own synod said there is “no reason or impediment” to women taking on more leadership, but change has been slow.

7. Sexual abuse crisis

The Church continues to face fallout from decades of sexual abuse scandals.

Many Catholics want stronger action, more accountability, and real support for survivors.

—

Whoever dons the white mitre next will need to be a skilled leader, CEO, fundraiser and bridge-builder to guide the Church through financial storms, internal debates, and a generally changing world.