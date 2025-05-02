Cardinals ask for prayers ahead of conclave to elect new pope

The Catholic Church’s cardinals have called on the faithful around the world to pray for them as they prepare to enter the conclave next week to elect the next pope.

The appeal came Wednesday after the College of Cardinals’ seventh general congregation — the daily meetings leading up to the start of the conclave on May 7.

In a statement, the cardinals said they are “conscious of the responsibility to which they are called” and are relying on the prayers of the global Catholic community.

“This is the true force that in the Church promotes the unity of all the members of the one Body of Christ,” the statement read.

“Faced with the enormity of the task ahead and the urgency of the present time, it is first of all necessary to make ourselves humble instruments of the infinite wisdom and providence of our Heavenly Father, in docility to the action of the Holy Spirit,” it added.

The College of Cardinals also confirmed that all 133 cardinal electors will have the right to vote in the upcoming papal conclave, despite exceeding the numerical limit set by church law.

In a declaration released by the Holy See Press Office, the cardinals cited paragraph 36 of Universi Dominici Gregis, the apostolic constitution that governs papal elections, as the basis for their decision.

While Paragraph 33 of the document sets a maximum of 120 cardinal electors, the late Pope Francis exceeded that limit by naming more than 120 cardinals under the age of 80, who remain eligible to vote.

“The cardinals exceeding the set limit have acquired, in accordance with paragraph 36 of the same Apostolic Constitution, the right to elect the Roman Pontiff, from the moment of their creation and publication,” the declaration stated.

The cardinals also addressed the decision of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu not to participate in the conclave.

Becciu, who has faced a Vatican corruption trial, informed the college that he was stepping aside “for the good of the Church… and in order to contribute to the communion and serenity of the conclave.”

The cardinals expressed hope that “competent juridical bodies may definitively ascertain the facts” related to the case against Becciu.