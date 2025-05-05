‘Not for aesthetic purposes’: Deadly NAIA crash puts bollards under scrutiny

The fatal car crash at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 entrance, which claimed two lives, sparked online discussions about the importance of the quality and effectiveness of bollard posts.

On Sunday, May 4, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed through the entrance of NAIA’s departure area, killing a 28-year-old man and a five-year-old girl, the daughter of an overseas Filipino worker.

The incident also injured four others, including the girl’s mother. Her father, an overseas Filipino worker, had just returned to the Philippines after two years abroad. The family was at NAIA for his scheduled departure that day when the crash happened.

The SUV was driven by 47-year-old Leo Sinlao Gonzales, who claimed that he was about to leave the area after dropping off a passenger when a sedan suddenly passed in front of him.

CCTV footage of the incident did not show any obstruction in front of the SUV while it was still stationary.

Gonzales admitted that panic from the sedan’s sudden appearance led him to step on the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to crash into the departure entrance.

His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, pending further investigation, and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued him a show cause order.

The incident sparked concern among some Filipinos, who began checking the bollard posts installed in the area after photos and videos of the crash circulated online.

Engineer Clark Ferrer, who runs the “Mr. Contractor” Facebook page, reminded construction workers to “build with conscience” and “integrity” or “don’t build at all.”

“A five-year-old child is dead. Not just because of a reckless driver — but because a safety bollard meant to protect gave way… And why did it fail? Because someone cut corners. Because someone rushed the job. Because someone pocketed money. Because someone signed off on something they knew was wrong,” he said.

Ferrer reminded people in his industry that they are “building lives,” not just metal and concrete.

“I am a contractor. And I cannot — will not — accept this kind of death. We don’t just pour concrete and erect steel. We are building lives. We are safeguarding futures. To those who continue to look the other way… to those who profit from substandard work — I beg you: STOP,” he wrote.

“Corruption kills. And if you’re a contractor, a supplier, an engineer, or a government official — And you continue to be part of this broken system — Then you are part of the killing,” Ferrer said.

An architectural community also gave the lowdown about bollards and reminded the public of their primary function.

“Bollards are not placed for aesthetic purposes. Bollards are sturdy, short, vertical posts designed to control traffic, protect pedestrians and buildings, and create a protective perimeter. They are commonly used in urban areas, airports, and other public spaces to prevent vehicle intrusion and enhance security,” the Arkitekto Tayo PH page said.

An architectural designer also noticed how the bollard installed at the NAIA Terminal 1 failed to prevent the SUV from ramming into the building.

“While bollards were present in the area, it appears they were not designed or installed to withstand vehicular impact, highlighting the importance of using standard, impact-resistant specifications,” RJ Flores said.

“Bollards play a crucial role in enhancing safety, controlling traffic, and protecting both people and infrastructure. They act as physical barriers that prevent unauthorized vehicle access, accidental crashes, and potential vehicle-ramming incidents, all while guiding pedestrian and vehicular flow,” he added.

“For public spaces like terminals, crash-rated or anti-ram bollards should be used — typically made of heavy-duty steel with a diameter of 6 to 8 [six to eight] inches, embedded 3 to 5 [three to five] feet deep in reinforced concrete, and spaced 3 to 5 [three to five] feet apart,” Flores continued.

He also suggested that parking spaces should be positioned farther from the entrance due to the high foot traffic.

A closer view of the bollards in the area of the crash also raised questions from some Filipinos.

“Bakit ang babaw?! Kaya pala madaling naararo!” an online user exclaimed upon seeing a video.

“‘Di ba dapat those barrier should [halt] a car? Bakit ang parang ang babaw,” another asked.

“Kinurakot din ba pagpagawa niyan, mababaw lang at natanggal nang mabangga,” a different Pinoy said.

A bollard post is a short, vertical structure designed to protect pedestrians and property from vehicle impacts, guide traffic, provide security, and define pedestrian areas. They are usually made from materials such as stainless steel, concrete, or aluminum.

Bollards are commonly found on sidewalks, in parking lots, and in areas requiring heightened security, such as government buildings, banks and airports.