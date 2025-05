— A Philippine Navy patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea encountered “aggressive and unsafe” movements by two Chinese Navy vessels earlier this week, the Philippine military said on Thursday.

“Such threatening and provocative conduct can lead to misunderstanding that may escalate tensions and impact regional stability,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement.

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by John Mair; Editing by Christian Schmollinger