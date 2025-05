— Black smoke appeared from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday, signalling that cardinals meeting in a secret conclave did not elect a new pope during their two morning ballots.

The cardinals held an initial inconclusive vote on Wednesday evening. They now hold two votes in the morning and two in the afternoon daily until someone wins the necessary two-thirds majority to become the next pontiff.

—Reporting by Crispian Balmer