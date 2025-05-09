Quotes: Reaction to Cardinal Prevost becoming Pope Leo XIV, first US pontiff

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV, becoming the first U.S. pontiff.

Here is the reaction from notable figures:

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

“What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your election as Pope. I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us.”

“I wish you, Your Holiness, success in fulfilling the high mission entrusted to you, as well as good health and well-being,” he said in a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

“A historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful. To Pope Leo XIV, to all Catholics in France and around the world, I send a fraternal message.”

“On this May 8th, may this new pontificate bring peace and hope.”

ARGENTINE PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI

“The forces of Heaven have clearly given their verdict. No more words, Mr. Judge. End.”

ARGENTINE PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESMAN MANUEL ADORNI

“Congratulations to Leo XIV on his assumption of office. May his leadership and wisdom guide us in difficult times. The world needs the awakening of the lions,” he posted on X, apparently referring to Leon, which means lion, the symbol of President Milei.

“God bless you and may the Forces of Heaven be with you.”

CHANCELLOR OF AUSTRIA CHRISTIAN STOCKER

“Habemus Papam! I congratulate Pope Leo XIV on taking this office that carries such great responsibilities and wish him much strength and wisdom for his pontificate.”

FRIEDRICH MERZ, GERMAN CHANCELLOR

“I warmly congratulate you on your election as the head of the Catholic Church. Through your office, you offer hope and guidance to millions of believers worldwide in these times of great challenges. For many people, you are a beacon of justice and reconciliation. In Germany, people look to your pontificate with confidence and positive expectation.”

“I wish you much strength, good health, and God’s blessing for the tasks that lie ahead of you.”

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

“Congratulations to the whole Catholic Church on the election of the new Pope Leo XIV as @Pontifex_en. May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defense of human rights in a world in need of hope and unity.”

VIKTOR ORBAN, PRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY

“We have a Pope! there is hope!”

—Compiled by Richard Chang