Marcos Cabinet shake-up fuels ‘loyalty check’ speculations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sparked speculation of a “loyalty check” after he called for the resignation of Cabinet members following the poor performance of his senatorial bets in the 2025 midterm elections.

The chief executive asked his entire Cabinet to submit their courtesy resignations on Thursday, May 22, after less than half of his endorsed candidates secured seats in the midterm elections.

Only six out of the 11 candidates endorsed by the administration won Senate seats in the May 12 elections.

“It’s time to realign government with the people’s expectations,” Marcos said in a statement.

“The people have spoken, and they expect results — not politics, not excuses. We hear them, and we will act,” he added.

He said the courtesy resignations would give him the opportunity to reevaluate each department’s performance.

“Those who have delivered and continue to deliver will be recognized. But we cannot afford to be complacent. The time for comfort zones is over,” Marcos said.

Marcos’ call for resignations came after an interview where he reflected on his leadership style and his administration’s showing in the polls.

The president admitted he was disappointed with the midterm results, calling them a “wake-up call” for his administration.

Meanwhile, the shake-up shocked Filipinos, with some speculating it could be a way to “check” if Cabinet members remain loyal to the president.

“Marcos calling for Cabinet courtesy resignations right after [the] midterm election? Let’s not pretend this is purely about ‘performance.’ It’s a political move, clearing space for allies, silencing weak links, and tightening control,” an X user said.

“Sa tingin ko, ‘di naman lahat papalitan, parang loyalty check lang,” another commented.

Some mentioned the need to remove appointees from the previous administration.

“Realignment means it’s time to rid of Duterte appointments in Marcos admin. About time he did that and take control of his cabinet. Remove any people who have loyalties to the old admin,” another X user said.

“Anxiety… somebody’s watching me. Malamang tatanggalin mga tao na walang silbi noong huling halalan. Mga remnants ni Duterte?” a different online user commented.

“It’s a loyalty check thing. Likely to rid of those appointed under the UNITY team that are not from his backyard,” another X user wrote.

Those who have already handed in their resignations include Transport Secretary Vince Dizon, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, and Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, among others.

Cabinet officials are the heads of the largest part of the executive branch of the national government.

These include the secretaries of executive departments and heads of other minor agencies and offices under the Office of the President.

They also advise the president on key state affairs, including foreign policy, agriculture, energy, finance, education, health, social welfare, national defense, and labor.

These department heads are also considered the “alter egos” of the president.

“The actions taken by such heads in the performance of their official duties are deemed the acts of the President unless the President himself should disapprove such acts,” part of the 2013 case between lawyer Ma. Rosario Manalang-Demigillo and the Trade and Investment Development Corporation of the Philippines and its board of directors said.

