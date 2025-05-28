Gatchalian’s ‘carpool’ idea for EDSA rehab odd-even scheme questioned

Several Filipinos have questioned the viability of Sen. Win Gatchalian’s suggestion to carpool in response to the proposed odd-even scheme for private vehicles during the pending EDSA rehabilitation.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that a 24-hour odd-even scheme would be implemented along the major thoroughfare beginning June 16 to mitigate the expected traffic gridlock.

The rehabilitation works are expected to last until 2027.

Under the proposed scheme, vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) would not be allowed to traverse EDSA on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers (2, 4, 6, 8, 0) would be barred from using EDSA on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The scheme will not be implemented on Sundays and holidays.

It will initially undergo a one-month dry run, during which no tickets will be issued and no fines will be imposed. However, as part of the information campaign, motorists who violate the policy will still be flagged and notified during this period.

MMDA Chair Romando Artes said that the odd-even scheme will replace the regular number coding scheme only along EDSA.

However, the number coding scheme will still be enforced on other major roads in Metro Manila, including C5, Ortigas Avenue, Marcos Highway, Quezon Avenue, Shaw Boulevard, Rizal Avenue, Taft Avenue, Recto Avenue and Roxas Boulevard.

RELATED: MMDA says supposed removal of number coding window hours fake

Artes also clarified that private vehicles on roads intersecting EDSA will still be allowed to pass through despite the odd-even scheme.

For example, cars traveling on one side of Ortigas Avenue may cross EDSA to continue their journey on the other side of Ortigas Avenue.

Edson Guido, head of strategy management at Smart Communications, was among those who outlined the specific days when vehicles with certain license plate numbers are not allowed on the thoroughfare.

Let’s simplify the EDSA odd even scheme. BAWAL ka sa EDSA sa mga araw na ito, kung yung last digit ng plate mo ay: 1: M W F

2: M T Th S

3: M T W F

4: T Th S

5: M W F

6: T W Th S

7: M W Th F

8: T Th S

9: M W F

0: T Th F S — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) May 26, 2025

Among those who read the post was Gatchalian, who responded with a comment.

“I think carpooling can be a solution,” he wrote on Monday, May 26.

I think carpooling can be a solution. — Sherwin Gatchalian (@stgatchalian) May 26, 2025

Some online users inquired whether the senator himself would be able to participate in carpooling.

“Carpool 4x a week, sir? Can you do that?” an X user asked.

“And you’ll carpool every day, Sen Win?” journalist Mara Cepeda also asked.

Others questioned the lawmaker’s suggestion, raising concerns about its feasibility since carpooling is not officially regulated.

“That’s applicable for students who have the same morning schedules and dismissal times. They call it school bus. Different when you’re working, where sometimes people have flexi [flexible] hours. Improve mass transit! That’s the forever solution! Even for the next generation to come,” an X user said.

“Carpool, pero huhulihin ka naman,” another commented to the senator.

“Eh huhulihin as colorum,” a different Pinoy said.

“As far as I remember, may mga nahuli na before na carpooling since bawal nga maningil ng pamasahe pag ‘di registered sa LTFRB. Correct me if I’m wrong po. I don’t think din na magpapa-carpool na libre,” another online user wrote.

The Land Transportation Office defines a colorum as a private vehicle operating as a public utility vehicle without complying with the legal requirements set by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

A carpool is an arrangement where a driver shares their vehicle with others heading to similar destinations, helping everyone save on fuel costs.

In 2018, the LTFRB said that private vehicles engaging in carpooling would be classified as “colorum” if they charge passengers a fare.

Meanwhile, some online users suggested to Gatchalian that remote work could be promoted again amid the odd-even scheme as a way to help ease the expected heavy traffic on EDSA.

“Work from home is also a solution,” an online user responded to the senator.

“I think WFH [work from home] can be a solution,” another said.

Motorists affected by the EDSA rehabilitation program suggested promoting remote work, highlighting its potential to reduce vehicles on the road and improve work-life balance.

ALSO READ: Heavy traffic expected in EDSA rehab sparks work-from-home clamor